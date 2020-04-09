Small businesses learn to adapt after COVID-19 hits Tri-State community

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, small businesses across the Tri-State have been coming up with different ways to stay open without face-to-face customer interaction.
“It’s discouraging for sure," David Parker, Owner of Prime Time Pub and Grill said. “We’re in the restaurant business, and that means we’re extroverts."
When "customer connection” drives your business, a statewide stay-at-home order can set you back.
“We want the teachers coming in, we want the parents coming in, we want the kids coming in - playing, touching, seeing, feeling, which is against everything we’re doing currently," Julie Burczyk, Owner of Tools 4 Teaching said. “So we have had to get creative. We have had to get adaptive.”
Now, small business owners are asking big questions, like how can people still support the community without seeing the community?
For starters, places like Prime Time Pub and Grill and Tools 4 Teaching are doing curbside delivery.
“We’ve added a lot of family stuff to our website," Burczyk said. “We’ve added a lot of pictures to our Facebook account. People are Facebook messaging orders, calling in orders.”
Other small businesses have taken to their social media accounts.
Customer engagement is just as easy as pulling up Instagram or Facebook, clicking on the “Go Live Button” and allowing people to join virtually.
“We’ve always known our store is incredible and special, and the girls make this place just the best experience they possibly can for people," Erin Morrison, Owner of Flutter said. “We knew we could do more on social media for our followers to actually feel that experience that they would feel if they walked through the doors."
Social media and a little creativity has allowed all three of these small businesses to get by during an uncertain time.
“We feel like we’re a part of the community," Parker said. “We want to be a part of the community, and we do a lot of stuff within the community because it’s important to us."
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.