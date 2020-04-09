Senior Send-Off: Owensboro Red Devils

Owensboro, Ky. (WFIE) - The city of Owensboro was alive with lights and the sound of honking horns on Wednesday night.
Stadiums across the city powered on their lights for 20 minutes and 20 seconds to honor the Owensboro High School senior class, whose spring sports season was canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
At Russell Shifley Park on Bittel Road, the Red Devils baseball players sat on top of their cars and waved to the countless number of vehicles filled with fans who came to show their support.
Owensboro had 10 seniors on its roster and had the potential to make a big splash in the KHSAA State Baseball Tournament.
Owensboro was not the only school to honor the Class of 2020 with a light show. Apollo High School and Daviess County High School also participated.
Henderson County High School rescheduled due to weather and will now honor its seniors on Friday, April 10 at 8 p.m.
