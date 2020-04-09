Perry County receives first positive COVID-19 cases

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Perry County officials announced their first three positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
Overnight, the number of confirmed cases in the county went from zero to three. According to Indiana’s coronavirus website, Perry County has only tested just over 40 people, but health officials say they have tested more.
“That’s not an accurate number," Perry County health officer William Macrum said. “The tests that show up on the Indiana Department of Health website are only those that go through the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)."
County health officials say to test a patient through the CDC, they must meet a list of requirements. Among these requirements, the patient must have traveled within the last 14 days.
Macrum confirmed this piece of information when 14 News reporter Aria Janel asked about the travel policy.
“That is the information that we had received the last time we checked the CDC,” Macrum said. “Now that we have the commercial labs doing it, honestly I’ve not tried to do a CDC test.”
Perry County has tested more than 100 people through commercial labs. County officials say the three cases they just confirmed would not have met the CDC’s requirements because none of them had traveled recently.
We are told the patients are two males and one female. All three are currently in isolation.
The Perry County Health Department is currently working to contact all of the people that each patient had recently been in contact with.
“I think whenever you call people, they are initially shocked and scared, but we do it calmly and it usually ends pretty well,” Perry County public nurse Tara Lucas said.
“We just want to reassure them that we are here to help them that we are all in this together” Perry County public nurse Sara Gehlhausen said.
Perry County Memorial Hospital wants the community to know that its healthcare workers and staff are ready for whatever happens next.
“We are preparing for a potential surge of patients after we’ve had the cases today we’ve been preparing for a potential surge for a long time," Infection Control Coordinator Connie Simpson said.
