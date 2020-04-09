OPD: Hand grenade found in woman’s yard

DAVIESS Co., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office received a call Thursday from a residence stating they were tilling and found what appeared to be a possible hand grenade.
Officials say the woman was operating a tiller when she first heard a noise.
They say she noticed an object caught in it and was eventually thrown out from the patch she was tilling.
According to the news release, when deputies arrived, a picture of the object was taken and sent to one of the Owensboro Police Departments bomb techs.
Officials say the Owensboro Police Department’s Bomb Unit arrived at the residence and confirmed the object was a hand grenade.
The news release states the bomb unit used a robot to retrieve the grenade, placed it into a hole and detonated the grenade.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.