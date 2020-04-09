Oakland City University Names Andy Lasher Head Baseball Coach

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Oakland City University is proud to announce the hiring of Andrew Lasher as the head coach of the OCU baseball program. Bringing a wealth of experience in the collegiate baseball world with him, Coach Lasher is looking to continue the strong Mighty Oak baseball tradition.
"I am very excited to announce that Andy Lasher will be the new Head Baseball Coach at Oakland City University,” stated OCU Athletic Director T-Ray Fletcher. “Andy knows the area and brings a wealth of enthusiasm and experience to our program. During our search he stood out as someone who was ready not only to be a Head Coach but continue to develop our program as we make the transition into the River States Conference. He is a great recruiter and communicates well with players. I cannot wait to watch his teams play moving forward."
Lasher is a native of nearby Newburgh, Indiana. He graduated from Castle High School in 2009 and played his collegiate ball at Olney Central College and the University of Evansville. Lasher was a starting outfielder for all four years of his playing career.
“I would like to thank the new OCU Athletic Director T-Ray Fletcher for this opportunity,” acknowledged Lasher. “I am very excited and thankful to be the head coach at Oakland City University. As someone who grew up in this area I look forward to continuing to build up the baseball program as we make the transition to NAIA and the River States Conference.”
In his two seasons at OCC, Lasher compiled 66 walks, ranking third on the school’s all-time list. During his two years at UE, he made 41 starts in 45 appearances, collecting 20 RBI, six multi-hit games, with a .315 on-base percentage.After graduating from UE in 2013, he began his coaching career at Olney Central College where he worked with hitters, outfielders, and catchers. In his five years at OCC, Lasher helped guide the Blue Knights to a 173-89 overall record, including the school’s first Region XXIV championship in his final year of 2018.Lasher then joined the Eastern Illinois University coaching staff in the fall of 2018, where he again coached hitters, along with assisting in recruiting efforts. In the spring of 2019, Eastern Illinois University hit .296 as a team, which was their highest team batting average in a season since 2009.Most recently, Lasher coached at the University of Southern Indiana. Throughout his coaching career he has also spent summers coaching the Dubois County Bombers in the Ohio Valley League. In his four years as the manager of the Bombers, Lasher won two OVL championships, in 2015 and 2017, along with the 2018 Blue Grass World Series. Lasher’s overall record with the Bombers was 122-63.In all of his coaching stops, Lasher has coached a total of seven MLB draft picks, along with multiple other players who have signed professional contracts.
Coach Lasher earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Evansville in 2013.
Courtesy: OCU Athletics
