9 new local Indiana COVID-19 cases, state deaths up 42

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Health has released new numbers for Thursday.
The map shows 6,351 total positive confirmed cases and 245 deaths.
Those numbers are up from 5,943 cases and 203 deaths reported Wednesday.
Locally, There are now four more cases in both Vanderburgh and Warrick Counties, and there is a tenth case in Dubois County.
Here are the numbers in our area of Indiana.
49 cases, 1 death - Vanderburgh Co.
30 - Warrick Co.
10 - Dubois Co.
5 - Posey Co.
4 - Gibson Co.
1 - Spencer Co.
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb will give his daily update at 1:30 p.m. Central.
You can watch it live here:
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.