MasterBrand Cabinets close Ferdinand facility until Monday due to employee COVID-19 diagnosis

FERDINAND, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with MasterBrand Cabinets confirm to 14 News they have notified employees of a positive case of coronavirus.
They sent the following statement.
“On April 8, we were made aware that an employee working at the plant has tested positive for COVID-19. This employee was last present at our Ferdinand facility on March 31. We are ensuring that all associates who may have been in prolonged close contact with the individual will isolate and monitor symptoms for 14 days. We have also decided to temporarily close the Ferdinand facility for additional cleaning and sanitation. We will resume normal operations on April 13.
Our thoughts are with our employee and their family. We are continuously monitoring developments in Indiana to make sure we are protecting our workforce, their families, and the communities we call home.”
