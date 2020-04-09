Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-RURAL-INDIANA
Rural Indiana virus worry: ‘What more could I have done?'
GREENSBURG, Ind. (AP) — Three southeast Indiana counties have among the highest per-capita coronavirus infection rates in the country. Sean Durbin is the public health preparedness coordinator for one of them: Decatur County. While Durbin works to stem the spread of the virus, he's also grieving the loss of a close friend to COVID-19 and has been staying apart from his wife so she can help their daughter with their new grandchild. The virus has claimed at least 10 lives in Decatur County. Durbin says every death makes him question if he's doing enough to quell the public health crisis.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA
30 more COVID-19 deaths in Indiana, death toll rises to 203
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State health officials say 30 more Indiana residents have died from COVID-19, pushing the state’s death toll past 200. The Indiana State Department of Health on Wednesday reported an additional 439 cases of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus, increasing its total to 5,943 following corrections to the previous day’s total. The latest 30 deaths took the state's tally to 203. Indiana Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box says the state has received 15 point-of-care testing machines. And
VIRUS OUTBREAK-GENERAL MOTORS
US to buy 30,000 ventilators from General Motors
The federal government will buy 30,000 ventilators from General Motors by the end of August for $489.4 million. GM says it will cover its costs but won’t make a profit on the devices, which will cost the Department of Health and Human Services just over $16,300 each. HHS says in a statement that the ventilators will be distributed to where they are needed most to treat coronavirus patients. GM will start by delivering 6,132 ventilators by June 1. On March 18, GM began working with Seattle-area ventilator maker Ventec Life Systems to increase the company’s production. The automaker is retooling an electronics factory in Kokomo, Indiana, to build the devices.
INDIANA-TRANSPORTATION FUNDING
Indiana awards $126M for local road and bridge projects
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — More than 200 Indiana cities, towns and counties have been awarded a combined $126.5 million in state matching funds to help them tackle local road and bridge projects. Gov. Eric Holcomb and Indiana’s transportation commissioner announced the funding for 214 municipalities Tuesday. The money comes from fee increases on heavy-duty commercial vehicles that use the Indiana Toll Road. To date, a transportation funding program created by a 2017 state law has provided more than $738 million in state matching funds for construction projects. Holcomb says that program is allowing Indiana communities “to take on more needed road work and do it in record time.”
VIRUS OUTBREAK-PIEROGI FEST CANCELED
NW Indiana city cancels July's Pierogi Fest due to pandemic
WHITING, Ind. (AP) — A northwestern Indiana city that hosts an annual festival built around a popular Polish delicacy has canceled this summer’s festival because the coronavirus pandemic. This year’s Pierogi Fest had been scheduled to celebrate the potato-filled dumplings in late July in Whiting, Indiana, about 20 miles southeast of Chicago. But The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that festival organizers announced Wednesday they had canceled 2020’s festival after initially saying in March that it would go on as scheduled this year. Festival Chairman Tom Dabertin says the festival will return next year, but “this is not a good time for celebration."
FATAL SHOOTING-SPECIAL PROSECUTOR
Prosecutor seeks special investigation in fatal shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana prosecutor has asked a judge to approve a special investigation into a murder case after the defendant alleged investigators lied about details under oath. Kyle Doroszko was charged with murder in the 2019 fatal shooting of 18-year-old Traychon Taylor in South Bend, Indiana. Prosecutors say the shooting happened while Taylor attempted to rob Doroszko while he was selling him marijuana. The South Bend Tribune reports St. Joseph County Prosecutor Ken Cotter filed a petition asking Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Sanford to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate the case after Doroszko’s lawyer alleged that three officers lied about the details of his arrest.
BODY FOUND-OHIO RIVER
Body found along Ohio River in southern Indiana county
ROME, Ind. (AP) — State police are working to identify a body found Monday by a fisherman along southern Indiana’s Ohio River shoreline. Indiana conservation officers recovered the body from the river after it was discovered along a boat ramp in the Perry County village of Rome, about 50 miles southwest of Louisville, Kentucky. Perry County Sheriff Alan Malone tells WFIE-TV that a fisherman had found the body on the riverbank. State police said Tuesday that detectives at the agency’s Jasper post are working to identify the body and determine the person’s cause of death. An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA
Indiana, awaiting virus peak, sees biggest 1-day death toll
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana is reporting 34 new coronavirus deaths, marking the state’s largest single-day jump in the toll, and health officials are warning that the worst is yet to come. Health officials on Tuesday reported 568 new cases of COVID-19, increasing the state’s total cases to more than 5,500. Indiana has reported 173 deaths in total. State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box says Indiana’s coronavirus deaths have not peaked and compared those deaths that have happened since March 10 to the average number of people who die of flu in Indiana every year, which is about 150 over a seven-month period.