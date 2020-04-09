Hopkins Co. community responds to recent spike in COVID-19 deaths

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The number of coronavirus cases in Hopkins County has spiked again.
Health officials have now confirmed 77 total COVID-19 cases across the county.
“My heart breaks that this community is elevating numbers of a disease that is killing people," Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton said after giving a coronavirus update on the City of Madisonville’s Facebook page on Thursday. “Businesses are struggling, people are dying, citizens are scared. And still, we have some of you that aren’t listening to our plea."
“We are still seeing upward trending of the virus in Hopkins County," Hopkins County Health Department Director Denise Beach said. “We are still third in the state. And that’s only after Louisville-Jefferson and Lexington-Fayette Counties."
People in Madisonville are also upset after seeing so many other people not taking precautions.
“It’s a little bothersome, especially when they’re closing down everything," Hopkins County resident Lee Davis said. “I mean our church is doing all our services online - trying to be respectful to our neighbors and our community. And then seeing people, and neglecting the health of themselves and others, it’s kind of bothersome, yes."
Some citizens in Madisonville say they are disappointed at how many people are out not using face masks or gloves, while others remain hopeful.
“If people would continue to do that and only go to the stores for the necessities we would be fine," Davis said. “I know a lot of the things happening right now are due to events that happened prior to all the shutdowns, but I think we’ll start seeing a curve here pretty soon."
City and county officials are urging the community to stay inside when possible to avoid the loss of life that could affect you.
“It’s time - six deaths in our community are family members that will not be here for Christmas," Mayor Cotton said. “If you’re thinking about having a social gathering of any type, I beg you at this point to consider those around you being here for Christmas.”
