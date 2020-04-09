Holiday World delays opening day to early June

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Holiday World Theme Park announced its opening day is being pushed back to early June due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Holiday World officials made the announcement on Wednesday by posting a letter on the park’s official website.
Leah Koch, the park’s owner and director of communications, says the family has prided itself on not missing an opening day in decades. However, Koch explains that the family feels it is in the best interest of the amusement park’s employees and customers to hold off on opening the summer season for a few weeks.
Koch says Holiday World will have hand sanitizer readily available across the park once they open, and may temporarily close some rides to sanitize them.
