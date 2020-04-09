Healthcare personnel provide behind-the-scenes look into fight against COVID-19

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The process that medical personnel on the front lines go through during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is a tactical one.
"We’re anticipating a surge over the next few weeks,” Kara Moyer, the director of quality and infection prevention at Gibson General Hospital said.
Officials with Gibson General Hospital in Princeton say they are ready.
“We have PPE recommendations based on where you work,” Moyer said. "So are you in patient care? What kind of exposure do you have to patients while you’re in the building?” said Moyer.
Being covered from head to toe in personal protective equipment is the new normal for Jamie Miller, a radiological technologist at the Hospital.
"I’ve volunteered to test patients for the COVID-19,” Miller said.
For five days a week, Miller suits up and swabs patients to test them for COVID-19.
"I just wanted to do my part and help out, and I thought this was the best way to do it,” Miller said.
First comes the hazmat suit, then boot covers, followed by a mask, goggles, hood, and gloves.
“It’s definitely a lot harder than you’d think wearing the suit and mask every day,” Miller said. "You definitely heat up faster and even on a cooler day, you burn more calories in those suits than you’d ever think.”
Miller says the toughest part is wearing the N-95 mask.
“It’s very, very difficult to wear for multiple hours,” Miller said. “And sometimes we have to do that if we have several patients lined up at a time. The straps will dig into your ears. We’ve made headbands with buttons that we can strap out the parts of our mask on.”
Although Miller says she feels safe, the protective measures she undergoes does not end with the gear.
“I have my husband, and a five-year-old son and a one-year-old daughter," Miller said. “I make sure I shower either (at the hospital) or as soon as I get home.”
As of Wednesday, hospital officials say 56 drive-thru patients have been tested and all completed tests have been negative.
"I fear because you just keep seeing more and more numbers every day in the community, and so I just pray,” Miller said.
As a radiological technologist, Miller is now on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"No one would have ever predicted anything like this would have happened,” Miller said.
