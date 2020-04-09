IN Gov. Holcomb implements strike teams to combat COVID-19 pandemic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced Wednesday the State Department of Health is deploying “Strike Teams.”
These teams will help with testing and sanitation training for essential workers at places like long-term care facilities and law enforcement agencies.
These strike teams have already tested more than 600 individuals at more than 200 facilities across the state.
The health department tells us that a strike team will be here in Vanderburgh County sometime next week.
Vanderburgh County Health Department Joe Gries says a deployment like this doesn’t happen very often.
“It has happened, but it is probably to a level that we haven’t ever really seen before because this is such a widespread thing,” Gries said.
Governor Eric Holcomb and state health officials announced Wednesday that there is a designated strike team for all 11 districts in Indiana. Local health officials are already planning for their arrival.
“We are thinking next week," Gries said. "And they will come down and we’ve got a location for them set up, ready to go and they’ll be able to start testing here probably for several days next week.”
The strike team will assist with testing if there is a cluster of cases at facilities where there are many essential workers.
“Healthcare workers, first responders, law enforcement, to make sure that they’re being tested because they are on the front lines," Gries said. "We want to make sure that those people are staying healthy and can continue to work.”
Gries says the strike team and its resources will be a huge boost to the health and safety of our area.
“Anytime we can have additional testing, and make sure that we know who was this disease, the virus, we can make sure that we can separate them and isolate them. When they’re isolated, they’re not being able to transmit it to other people,” Gries said.
Gries says they are still trying to work out the details on exactly what days the strike team will be here. He says they may also come back sometime during the following weeks if needed.
