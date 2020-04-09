Gibson Co. business owners struggle to get financial relief

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Multiple local restaurant owners are struggling to get financial relief from the government in the aftermath of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Nitza Miranda, the owner of the White Rabbit Cafe in Princeton, told 14 News that a lot of small business owners in the area have been denied relief. She says most of the aid comes in the form of loans, but there’s a time limit on when they can be used.
“They would need to be used by June and then a lot of the stuff afterwards would just end up as debt that you have to accumulate, and have to pay back within a year or two years of use," Miranda said.
Miranda says she applied for payroll protection and was not approved. The restaurant owner says 75% of that would need to be used for payroll throughout 2019.
Since Miranda is self-employed, she does not have a salary, which makes it harder for her to make payments.
As of now, she says her plan is to reopen her shop whenever she can if it’s financially feasible.
