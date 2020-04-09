Family celebrates Newburgh woman’s 90th birthday

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Holding any family gatherings is quite a challenge right now due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but one local family went the extra mile to celebrate a very special birthday.
Helen Miller is celebrating a major milestone, as she turned 90-years-old on Thursday.
Her family and friends had originally planned to take her out for pizza, but the COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench into their plans, so they had to improvise.
“What we decided to do is have eight people out here celebrating - close family, and then buy pizzas, cake and ice cream for all the employees inside here,” Miller’s son-in-law John L. Schutz said. “Then all of her sisters, children, and grandchildren all over the country, are connecting by video Zoom.”
Miller recently had a stroke back in December, so she now lives at the Village at Hamilton Pointe - a senior living center located in Newburgh.
Miller’s family was just starting to adjust to her current situation, and then the COVID-19 outbreak forced Hamilton Pointe to restrict routine visits to see her.
“They all explained everything to them about why they can’t have visitors, but we call every now and then whenever we can,” Miller’s daughter Cindy Schutz said.
Cindy is one of Miller’s five daughters. She’s always had a close relationship with her mom, so this made Thursday’s special occasion even more special for her, despite not being able to give any birthday hugs or kisses.
“It’s been great,” Cindy said. "She had tears in her eyes. She’s just so excited to see everybody and their faces.
“They’re very, very close as a family,” John said. “They all love their mother, and she’s the type of person that everybody does love - whether you’re her children, or whether you’re a son-in-law or not. My title says son-in-law, but I kind of feel like a son.”
“She’s so thankful and so blessed,” Cindy said. “She’s just elated. I hope someday soon we can all come in to visit and be together again.”
