Evansville heavy trash pickup postponed due to COVID-19

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The coronavirus has also put a lid on heavy trash pickup for Evansville
Republic Services and the City of Evansville have agreed to postpone spring heavy trash pickup services due to concerns regarding COVID-19.
What if the building commission tags you for having limbs or other debris in your yard?
The building commission is giving people 45 days instead of ten to get rid of waste. Still, no word on when heavy trash services will resume.
