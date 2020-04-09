Community leaders talk contingency plans

DAVIESS Co., Ky. (WFIE) - It’s unknown how hard our region will be hit by the coronavirus.
“We’ve been making plans hoping to never use them," Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson said.
Mayor Watson says the Emergency Management Agency along with Owensboro Health is looking into using the convention center for COVID-19 patients.
“This would be terrible," Mayor Watson said. “This would be just a complete full hospital. OH, 435 beds plus their ICU.”
EMA director Andy Ball says various agencies are working together, figuring out how this would work logistically.
“How the beds would be brought in, where they would be brought in, ready to sanitize all the areas," Mayor Watson said. “You know just like you see on television, just basically instead of a tent outside, we’ve got a structure.”
There are plans for the Sports Center too. There’s discussion that the building could be used as a shelter for first responders.
“All first responders and essential employees, anyone that has contact with the public has to be thinking are they gonna come into contact with somebody that’s infected, and then, of course, our biggest fear is taking it home to our families," Daviess County Sheriff’s Office Detective Brad Youngman said.
Brad Youngman is a detective for Daviess County Sheriffs Office. He says he's never had to go through something quite like this.
“You may come home with some scrapes and a tear on your shirt or something but it stops at the front door," Detective Youngman said. "This one’s a little different. It could come inside with you without you even knowing it.”
Mayor Watson says if they find there’s a need, first responders worried about spreading illness to their families will be able to stay at the Sports Center.
“I don’t believe its gonna happen, but we’re ready for it if it does," said Mayor Watson.
As of now, there are no hard numbers for how many patients the facilities could hold. EMA director Andy Ball says various agencies are meeting today to get a more solid plan before sending it to the state for final approval.
