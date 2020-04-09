A closer look at how life has changed during the Coronavirus

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Coronavirus has impacted all of our lives.
We have all changed. We look at groups, even on TV, and react like, “they are too close.”
We wash our hands. We are much more aware of who we are near and what we touch.
We flinch at the sound of a cough or sneeze, and now we are different.
So what has changed with the Coronavirus in the Tr-State in the past month?
Just one month ago, school corporations like EVSC told students they would be staying home for an extra week or two.
Executive orders, telling people to stay at home, were just a thought in some state leaders’ minds. Not reality, yet.
Now, many school buildings are shut down for the rest of the year. Children are stuck at home, and chances are, you are too.
Life right now is vastly different from just one month ago.
“This is going to affect your daily life,” Illinois Gov. J. B. Pritzker said at one of his daily briefings in early March.
How we shop is even different now. Some government leaders have opted to limit the amount of customers in stores just in the last month.
“You know when you go to Walmart, you want to try and keep your distance,” Evansville resident Phillip Redmond said.
Even how your children learn every day is different.
“I think its more difficult because you have to teach yourself more than having your teacher tell it to you,” described one student in Evansville.
Since last month, people in the Tri-State have been told to stay at home.
Living rooms are now make-shift offices, and for others, the spread of the disease means layoffs and furloughs.
In our area, thousands of workers have been affected.
On the Evansville riverfront, the view of people getting out for some fresh air certainly hasn’t changed. Some who continue to enjoy the riverfront, say they’re more mindful when they have to be out.
“When I’m walking by myself and I get to close to somebody, I kinda slow down or speed up, you know," Evansville resident Brendon Wallace said. "Its the safe thing to do, its the right thing to do.”
“Now, we’re associating pathogens with people," Associate Professor of Psychology at the University of Evansville Dr. Maggie Stevenson said. "Other people, so you can see sort of in real-time, this automatic aversion to these kinds of stimuli as well.”
A month ago, we could dine in at restaurants. Now, we order take-out and wait for the day we can go back in again.
“What I really miss is going to McDonald’s and talking to all the old people,” Redmond said.
For more Coronavirus coverage, click here.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.