Breezy & Colder

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A sharp cold front clobbered the record high 86-degrees set on Wednesday returning us to spring like weather. Breezy and colder today with high temperatures only in the upper 50′s. under mostly sunny skies. Tonight, clearing skies and bitter cold as lows drop into the mid-30’s.
Sunny but chilly Friday as high temperatures only reach the mid-50’s. Friday night, clear and cold with lows in the upper 30’s.
Temperatures will remain below normal through the weekend with a good soaking on Easter Sunday. Saturday, mostly cloudy with scattered rain as high temps settle in the upper 50’s. Easter Sunday, rain with a few thunderstorms possible. No severe weather is expected. High temps sneaking into the lower 60’s.
