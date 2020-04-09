Berry Global produces face shields for area healthcare workers, first responders

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville based Berry Global has been producing thousands of face shields for healthcare workers and first responders in the area.
Thursday, the Vanderburgh County Health Department received its first shipment of those face shields.
We know that personal protective equipment is in high demand during these times, and the Vanderburgh Co. Health Department says these face shields are a big boost for the health and safety of those who will be receiving them.
Originally, the health department said they needed 15,000 face shields. Thursday, they received more than 18,000 face shields.
Joe Gries with the health department says he was excited for Thursday’s shipment.
“They’re delivering over 18,000 face shields for us today, and we are going to be distributing those to local agencies, hospitals, first responders, law enforcement and even long term care facilities,” Gries said.
Berry Global will continue to produce face shields and says they hope to provide PPE to those in need, both at the state and national levels.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.