Baptist Health makes temporary staff changes

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, Baptist Health officials say they are temporarily reassigning some staff, furloughing others and reducing pay for leaders.
“Like other hospitals across the country, Baptist Health is striking a delicate balance between maintaining a strong front line of skilled caregivers to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, while grappling with the resulting drain on resources,” said Gerard Colman, Baptist Health CEO. “After much thoughtful deliberation, we are re-prioritizing and reassigning some staff to serve where needed most, which is at the bedside providing patient care, and in our communities identifying those at risk for COVID-19. Focusing on these two critical needs is allowing us to best care for our patients and limit the spread of the virus.”
Officials say suspending elective surgeries and diagnostic tests have slowed business operations.
They say top leaders with Baptist Health and the Baptist Health Medical Group will take a 20 percent pay cut.
Other vice presidents and executive leaders will take a 15 percent pay cut.
Baptist Health is also implementing temporary unpaid furloughs across the eight-hospital system, the Baptist Health Medical Group and the System Services Center (corporate headquarters).
The temporary furloughs affect regular full-time and part-time employees in jobs that do not support caregivers or are not critical to clinical operations related to COVID-19.
Furloughed workers will be eligible for unemployment compensation, plus remain eligible for their medical benefits.
Some will have a reduced work schedule while others will not have any job responsibilities during their furlough.
“Our intent is to return to normal operations as soon as possible, and begin calling back employees. This is just a temporary measure,” said Colman. “We value our employees, who are the key to our success, and will continue to be the key to our success going forward. But, first and foremost, we need to ensure we will be here when our communities need us most.”
