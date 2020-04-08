Hopkins Co. officials give update on COVID-19

Hopkins Co. officials give update on COVID-19
(Source: WFIE)
April 8, 2020 at 10:14 AM CDT - Updated April 8 at 10:49 AM

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials in Hopkins County gave their daily update on the City of Madisonville’s Facebook page.

They say COVID-19 cases are going up, but they didn’t have numbers to share Wednesday.

[Kentucky Coronavirus Website]

Here are the number confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in our area of Kentucky:

73 cases, 4 deaths - Hopkins Co.

63 cases, 1 death - Daviess Co.

29 - Muhlenberg Co.

20 - Henderson Co.

6 - Ohio Co.

4 cases, 1 death - McLean Co.

3 - Union Co.

3 - Webster Co.

1 - Hancock Co.

Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.