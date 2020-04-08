Hopkins Co. officials give update on COVID-19

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials in Hopkins County gave their daily update on the City of Madisonville’s Facebook page.
They say COVID-19 cases are going up, but they didn’t have numbers to share Wednesday.
Here are the number confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in our area of Kentucky:
73 cases, 4 deaths - Hopkins Co.
63 cases, 1 death - Daviess Co.
29 - Muhlenberg Co.
20 - Henderson Co.
6 - Ohio Co.
4 cases, 1 death - McLean Co.
3 - Union Co.
3 - Webster Co.
1 - Hancock Co.
