Gov. Pritzker announces over 15K positive cases, over 460 deaths

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - IL Gov. Pritzker gave his daily update on the coronavirus.
Gov. Pritzker announces 15,078 positive cases of the coronavirus along with 462 lives lost. He states Illinois surpasses 6,000 tests in 24 hours.
The Illinois Governor and his team give an update on the IL COVID-19 Fund.
He says $5.5 million have been spread out to 30 organizations. Those organizations are providing people access to food, shelter and medical care.
