Tri-State impacted by WARN notices and job loss

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Layoffs, furloughs and job loss is impacting so many in the Tri-State, and unemployment numbers are rising every week.
Jennifer Rios, like many, found herself without a job when Logan’s Roadhouse announced the closure of more than 200 of their restaurants across the U.S.
She says filing for unemployment, since losing her job, has been quite a headache.
“You sit on hold for two and a half hours and the system just automatically hangs up on you,” Rios explained.
The mom of two says, the unemployment she qualifies for only accounts for her hourly pay as a server at Logan’s and not the amount she was bringing home in tips.
“They base the unemployment, from what it looks like, from $2.13 an hour," Rios said. "So they’re only talking about giving me $135 if I ever do receive it.”
Rios says she has waited more than five weeks for unemployment benefits, and can only rely on food pantries to feed her family. She says, “It’s so frustrating.”
A frustration now felt by thousands as Toyota announced on Wednesday it would extend their suspension to May 1, leaving many without pay starting April 10.
Experts say it is causing a chain reaction in the economy.
“That also impacts not just those companies, that impacts the entire supply chain around those companies,” CEO of the Economic Development Coalition of Southwest Indiana Greg Wathen said.
According to another WARN notice, more than 500 will be furloughed by Tropicana, and Hooters is laying off more than 500 across Indiana. The Evansville Convention and Visitors Bureau says some of these effects from COVID-19 could impact our community for months to come.
“Some businesses have had to close and what we will see is those underperforming businesses may not reopen. Those that were performing and achieving company objectives will reopen quickly,” CEO of the Evansville Convention and Visitors Bureau Jim Wood said.
Wood also says as the economy bounces back from these losses, we will start to see more businesses and more opportunities appear in the community.
