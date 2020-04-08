Tri-State cleaning companies working to meet customer demand amid COVID-19 outbreak

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Cleaning companies all over the Tri-State are using innovative ways to disinfect surfaces in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Employees at Duncan’s Janitorial has been disinfecting surfaces using their fog machine for more than ten years.
“We did it maybe once or twice a month for customers during flu season, cold season, if they had any kind of outbreak," company President David Duncan said. "But obviously over the last two months, six to eight weeks - we’ve been doing it every day, three to four times a day”.
Businesses and homeowners are waiting for their turn to make sure their common spaces are coronavirus free, hoping one particular solution will do the trick.
”It’s a hydrogen peroxide-based solution - it’s actually on EPA’s list for use against COVID-19," office manager Lorrie Weiss said.
The company’s staff sprays every surface because they say the virus could be lying anywhere.
”For 2-9 days, (COVID-19) can live on multiple types of surfaces, that’s why you’ll see us a lot fogging up cardboard boxes and things like that," Duncan said. “It can stay I believe up to three days on plastic, stainless steel - surfaces like that."
If getting a company to disinfect your home isn’t in your budget, Duncan’s Janitorial says you can check out the products online that have been proven to work against the virus.
”Make sure they are using that product correctly - disinfecting on a regular basis all high touched points, doorknobs, restrooms,” Weiss said.
Duncan’s Janitorial is also disinfecting the vehicles of the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office for free, as the company is trying to do its part to help decrease the spread.
