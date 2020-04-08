Toyota extends production suspension until May 1

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Toyota is keeping production suspended an additional two weeks.
This includes the plant in Gibson County.
Workers were already out until April 17 to help stop the spread of coronavirus, but now the production suspension will last until May 1.
The following statement is on Toyota’s website:
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and decline in vehicle demand, Toyota is further extending the length of its production suspension at all of its automobile and components plants in North America, including Canada, Mexico and the U.S. The manufacturing facilities will remain closed through May 1, resuming production on May 4.
Our service parts operations and finished vehicle logistics centers will continue to operate in order to meet the ongoing needs of our customers. We will continue to monitor the situation and take appropriate action in a timely manner.
Toyota officials told us previously employees would be paid through April 10 and would have to use personal time to get paid the week of April 13.
Officials say for the weeks of April 20 and April 27, Toyota Indiana regular production and skilled team members will be paid four days each week and will need to utilize one day of paid time off or unpaid time off.
"However, these steps simply have not been enough to respond to the current business condition and unfortunately, we will need to take an additional step and furlough the production variable workforce team members. They will continue to receive benefits,” said local Toyota representatives.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.