Several in the Tri-State remain positive through pandemic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The uncertainty of COVID-19 can take its toll mentally.
Now after a few weeks under a stay at home order, some people have probably gotten used to this “new normal.”
Many of the things we use to escape the pressure and stress of situations like this are not available to us. There are no large gatherings and no sports.
Some people in Evansville say there are still things we can look forward to.
What can we do during this time? If you’re like Antrone Bodi, you can appreciate the little things in life.
“Walking my puppy and spending some quality time with my daughter. It’s irreplaceable right there," Bodi said. "There are days that fathers should be out here spending time with their kids and doing a lot of things. So, I’m thankful that I get to spend time with my daughter.”
For others like Marcia Morton, she’s kept to her normal routine of walking her dog Kingston along the riverfront.
“More me time, you know? We get so busy, so yeah, it’s kind of like a refreshing," Morton said. "You’re able to come out here and feel the air, still keep the distance.”
It may feel like the world has stopped, but many here in Evansville are remaining positive. They’re believing that bigger and better things are waiting for us all on the other side of this pandemic.
“Just going back to church, being with my church family, going out to eat with my friends, I miss all of that,” Tim Robinson said.
“Go back to work. You know, hands-on with people, touching and hugging,” Morton said.
“The best is still yet to come. I just can’t wait for all of this to be over. When we will be able to go outside and go back to the mall or even go swimming, you know?” Bodi said. “Just not be confined to the house so much. Stick it out, ride it out. It’s going to get greater later!”
It was really nice to see so many people enjoying their time today during this uncertain situation, all while keeping social distance.
