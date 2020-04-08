Senior Send-Off: Aidan Neel

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Beginning on Monday night during the 10:00 news, 14 Sports will honor a Tri-State high school senior student-athlete with the segment ’14 Sports Senior Send-Off'.
It’s a chance to spotlight a senior in the Tri-State community after the coronavirus pandemic cut their high school athletic careers short.
Gibson Southern’s Aidan Neel is the second senior to be recognized.
