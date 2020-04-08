Residents are still cleaning up after Newburgh tornado

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Its been almost two weeks since a tornado ripped through downtown Newburgh.
Homeowners are still picking up the debris left behind.
There are storefronts and walls painted with colors of the rainbow all over downtown Newburgh. This town is focusing on positivity.
We spoke with members of the community out walking Wednesday. They tell us the damage here is still hard to bear.
They can't believe how powerful the tornado was.
They say every time they walk down Jennings street, there’s a reminder of what happened, but the painted pictures and messages keep them hopeful.
“It’s just amazing to see the power of a tornado,” Brenda and Allen Mounts said. "The past two weeks you see evidence of people building back, helping each other painting, repairing. Newburgh is united and we’re Newburgh strong.
