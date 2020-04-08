Owensboro Health plans to implement new type of COVID-19 testing

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Health System plans to roll out a new type of COVID-19 testing.
Owensboro Health Regional Hospital officials told 14 News they have ordered the equipment needed for antibody testing.
They say the current COVID-19 tests are not as accurate.
Doctors say these new tests could draw a patient’s blood and determine if they have developed antibodies.
The new tests would help eliminate false negatives by determining with certainty if a suspected patient has the virus.
Green River Health Department official Merritt Bates-Thomas says this will help with the response in our region.
“The antibody test is another tool in the toolbox," Bates-Thomas said. "We’re working closely with Owensboro Health to address the needs of the community during the response to COVID-19.”
Hospital officials say there is not a set timeline for when they will have antibody tests ready, but they are working as quickly as possible.
