Owensboro Health plans to implement new type of COVID-19 testing

By Erin McNally and Keaton Eberly | April 8, 2020 at 10:57 PM CDT - Updated April 8 at 10:57 PM

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Health System plans to roll out a new type of COVID-19 testing.

Owensboro Health Regional Hospital officials told 14 News they have ordered the equipment needed for antibody testing.

They say the current COVID-19 tests are not as accurate.

Doctors say these new tests could draw a patient’s blood and determine if they have developed antibodies.

The new tests would help eliminate false negatives by determining with certainty if a suspected patient has the virus.

Green River Health Department official Merritt Bates-Thomas says this will help with the response in our region.

“The antibody test is another tool in the toolbox," Bates-Thomas said. "We’re working closely with Owensboro Health to address the needs of the community during the response to COVID-19.”

Hospital officials say there is not a set timeline for when they will have antibody tests ready, but they are working as quickly as possible.

