Owensboro Health officials: 8 employees test positive for COVID-19

“Some people in healthcare are going to get it,” Dr. Durayne said. “They’re going to get it from their communites and/or they’re going to get it from working here. We’re trying to keep an eye on it to see if we can determine where they’re getting it from to see if there are any breaks in our protocol that we can really tighten up. It’s inevidable, it happens in every hospital and we’re no different.”