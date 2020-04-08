Owensboro Health officials: 8 employees test positive for COVID-19

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Health officials confirm that eight hospital employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
We were able to talk to Dr. Francis Dufrayne Wednesday afternoon. He says they’ve been in touch with each of the employees, who are in self-isolation and are reported to be doing well.
He says the health system employs roughly 4,500 people and says that health care is no different than the general population. In addition to frequent hand washing, leaders have also been enforcing social distancing.
“Some people in healthcare are going to get it,” Dr. Durayne said. “They’re going to get it from their communites and/or they’re going to get it from working here. We’re trying to keep an eye on it to see if we can determine where they’re getting it from to see if there are any breaks in our protocol that we can really tighten up. It’s inevidable, it happens in every hospital and we’re no different.”
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.