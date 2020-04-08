NerdWallet: 7 kinds of COVID-19 relief for college students

To update the FAFSA, sign in to fasfa.ed.gov and click on “Make FAFSA Correction.” Enter your FSA ID, make changes and submit. You can make changes up until the FAFSA deadline — June 30 after the school year you need aid. So if you need more aid to help out with expenses this school year, you have until June 30, 2020, to do it. To update your FAFSA for 2020-21 you have until June 30, 2021.