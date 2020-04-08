Muhlenberg Co. leaders announce curfew

Muhlenberg CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Leaders in Muhlenberg County announced a 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew starting Tuesday night.
Under this order, no one is allowed to congregate in a group of 10 at any public place. People can still go to the grocery store but must be following social distancing protocol.
“When you keep yourself safe, and healthy, you, in fact, are potentially keeping your neighbors safe, and healthy as well, you’re potentially keeping your family members safe and healthy also," Judge-Executive Curtis McGehee said.
There are some exceptions to this rule, including essential workers, traveling in the event of an emergency and citizens participating in social distancing drive-up or drive-in church services.
McGehee says this will remain in effect until he’s determined that a state of emergency no longer exists.
Muhlenberg County officials say that law enforcement will be enforcing curfew rules.
You can read the full order below.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.