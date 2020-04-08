Local officials urging residents to fill out 2020 Census amid COVID-19 threat

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is having an impact on the census numbers
According to Vanderburgh County’s Department of Metropolitan Development, about 49% of the county’s residents have self-responded in the 2020 Census. Meanwhile, nearly 45% of those living in Evansville have self-responded so far.
Executive Director Kelley Coures says the U.S. Constitution states that every citizen must respond to the Census.
Considering the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, Coures says that residents can self-respond by phone or online.
“It’s a challenge for some households with the libraries being closed, coffee shops being closed, or places where they would normally get WiFi,” Coures said. “But you can just go on the telephone - any phone - and return your census information. It takes about five minutes and you’re done.”
Coures says people need to respond before officials can start obtaining door-to-door responses.
If local residents wish to self-respond over the phone, officials ask to please call one of the following numbers:
English: 844-330-2020
Spanish: 844-468-2020
