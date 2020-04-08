Local healthcare worker talks about testing positive for COVID-19

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We spoke Tuesday to a local healthcare worker in Henderson who has tested positive for COVID-19. Cynthia Nunn is a school nurse and also works at Deaconess Women’s Hospital.
There are a lot of families in Henderson that know Cynthia and her family because her husband Ryan is the pastor at One Life Church.
On Monday, they posted a video on Facebook to share their story with the hopes that it would have an impact.
Cynthia first noticed something was strange less than a week ago.
“That morning, I drank my coffee and I told Ryan, I said, ‘That’s weird honey, I cannot taste the coffee at all. I can tell it’s warm but I can’t taste it,’” Cynthia said.
After hearing that loss of taste and smell could be symptoms of COVID-19, she got tested. Although she hasn’t had any fever or respiratory issues, the results came back positive.
“It’s just been a challenge because now, mom is stuck in the bedroom, and we are a pretty good team, we work well together, and it becomes dad running the show," Ryan said.
Nunn says that Tuesday is probably the worst she has felt since it all began, but her family keeps her spirits high.
“So we talk about it, we joke about it sometimes, my kids are jokester," Ryan told us.
“Oh yeah, if I accidentally even walk past my door without my mask on they are like, ‘Nope! Go back! Get your mask on!’ I’m like, ‘Crap, thank you!’”
In this time of self-isolations, Cyntia has thought a lot about healthcare workers like herself, the ones on the frontline fighting this illness every day.
“You guys are amazing, and I’m going to cry but, just keep doing what you are doing, and you are doing the right things for sure. And my heart does go out to all of them, and praying for them and for safety," Cynthia said.
The family tells us they prepare for the worst and pray for the best, which is why they believe they will get through this.
