Llama visits with local nursing home residents

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Residents at a local nursing home got a special visitor on Wednesday.
The Good Samaritan Home and Rehabilitative Center brought a llama to the facility to visit residents through their windows.
Nursing home officials say this was a much-needed way to boost their residents’ spirits since they have not been able to visit with their families over the last few weeks due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“They are having a hard time not seeing their families in person," Ashley Godde said. "A lot of them are used to visits daily, weekly - it has been kind of hard on them, but the reactions they have gotten have just been amazing.”
The llama visited with residents for nearly two hours.
