Kentucky adding to unemployment claim staff, more regional testing

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky is reporting its largest daily jump with 147 new cases of COVID-19.
Governor Beshear and support staff gave two important updates, including increased testing and how they’re managing the influx of unemployment claims.
Total cases across the state have now cleared 1,100.
Governor Beshear says the actions we take right now will be absolutely critical on the cases moving forward.
Kentucky’s Commissioner for the Department of Public Health says the state will soon be able to handle 2,000 tests a day. But, the availability of swabs and testing materials is still a roadblock.
“We have the system in place, testing has started, and we have enough supplies on hand to gradually ramp up over the next two weeks,” Dr. Stack said.
Dr. Stack says he supports hospitals that decide not to give some tests.
“The goal would be to get to the day when we have all the testing resources we need to test everybody who needs testing and do it more liberally," Dr. Stack said. "But right now, we’re not there, so we have to deploy to the greatest good.”
Another hot topic in the Commonwealth, those unemployment claims.
Josh Benton with the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet says they’re actively training more staff. Going from only 12 team members, to now more than 1,000 taking calls.
“If we need more, we’ll add more," Benton said. "That is our priority.”
The department has tried to stop some denied letters being sent from people who did not originally quality, and Benton recommends those who have received one to disregard.
“I hope folks out there see the steps we are trying to take. That’s not to say your frustration or anxiety is wrong. It’s right. It’s right. You’re worried about yourself; you’re worried about your family. We’re going to do everything we can to get your approval and payments going as fast as we can,” Gov. Beshear said.
And for people who’ve lost their jobs and exhausted their benefits, state officials announced they are pushing back the deadline. Many people will be notified within the week about how to reopen your claim and apply for an additional 13 weeks.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.