KSP troopers accepting PPE donations for healthcare workers, first responders

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police is asking volunteers to donate personal protection equipment for first responders and healthcare workers.
Troopers will be accepting PPE donations at the KSP posts in Henderson and Madisonville.
Meanwhile, KSP troopers are also urging companies who may have extra PPE items lying around to help keep frontline workers safe.
“Really what we’re asking is any type of company that may have a stockpile of any type of gloves - whether it be rubber, nitrile - what’s considered your personal protective equipment," Tpr. Corey King said. “We are looking for those items to come to each and every state police post.”
