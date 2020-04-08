Gov. Holcomb, INDOT award over $126M through community crossings initiative

Evansville (Source: WFIE)
April 7, 2020 at 8:44 PM CDT - Updated April 7 at 8:50 PM

INDIANA (WFIE) - Gov. Holcomb and INDOT announce over 200 Indiana cities, towns and counties will receive a combined $126.5 million in state matching funds for local road projects through the Next Level Roads: Community Crossings Initiative.

The Community Crossings Initiative has provided more than $738 million in state matching funds for construction projects.

INDOT officials say Dubois, Perry and Gibson County will receive $1 million for construction projects.

Officials say Vanderburgh County will receive over $435,000, and Warrick County will receive around $524,000.

According to the news release, Posey County will receive $754,000 and Pike County will receive about $782,000.

