Gov. Holcomb, INDOT award over $126M through community crossings initiative

INDIANA (WFIE) - Gov. Holcomb and INDOT announce over 200 Indiana cities, towns and counties will receive a combined $126.5 million in state matching funds for local road projects through the Next Level Roads: Community Crossings Initiative.
The Community Crossings Initiative has provided more than $738 million in state matching funds for construction projects.
INDOT officials say Dubois, Perry and Gibson County will receive $1 million for construction projects.
Officials say Vanderburgh County will receive over $435,000, and Warrick County will receive around $524,000.
According to the news release, Posey County will receive $754,000 and Pike County will receive about $782,000.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.