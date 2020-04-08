Fire under investigation in Vanderburgh Co.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire broke out on North Burkhardt Road around 2 a.m. Wednesday.
Officials say it first started in a detached garage, before spreading to a camper and a couple of cars.
The 30’ camper was destroyed.
They say it was noticed by someone driving by who alerted the people who lived on either side.
The Evansville Fire Department says several crews were called to the scene to help shuttle in water to put it out.
They say homes on both sides of the garage had some damage.
No one was hurt.
The Red Cross was called to help two families.
The cause of that fire is under investigation
