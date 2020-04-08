Evansville soldier receives welcome home parade

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Monday on 14 News, we brought you the story of a pair of soldiers returning home from the Middle East.
Tuesday, one of those soldiers, Steven Schmitt, received a hero’s welcome back to the Tri-State.
“I’ve seen people do it for their birthdays, and I thought what a better welcome home than a drive-by welcome home parade,” Steven’s wife Marsha Schmitt said. “I knew he wouldn’t approve. He doesn’t like the attention, but at the same time, I wanted him to get all the recognition he deserves. Normally we would have a huge party, grill out and make a lot of fun of it.”
“I think the one thing I miss the most about him that I didn’t anticipate, is the presence he brings to our family,” Marsha said. “And to have that back was huge, it’s not so much about what he does or says, just about having him in our home and that’s been a game-changer the last 24 hours.”
