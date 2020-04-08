EPD starts non-motorized patrols this weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - If you’re taking a walk around Evansville while social distancing, you may see the Evansville Police Department presence in a bit of a different way.
After talking to Sergeant Nick Winsett Wednesday, he tells us you may start to see EPD around on four-wheelers, foot or even horseback.
This weekend starts the EPD’s non-motorist grant, which is designed to get officers out of their cars and out on the greenways and parks.
It’s a way for the officers to interact with the community a little more while still maintaining that six-feet social distancing regulation. And he wants to be very clear that this is not meant for them to become the social distancing police.
“We’re not out here to enforce the six feet," Sgt. Winsett said. "We’d like people to do that, but if we see people congregating, we’re not going to come up to them and write them tickets or take them to jail. That’s not what we’re here to do. We’re here to have a police presence. If people have issues, we can still help them out, that sort of thing.”
Sergeant Winsett encourages the community to come and say hi and interact with EPD when you see them around, while still keeping that social distance.
