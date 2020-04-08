IN coronavirus deaths pass 200, five new local positive cases reported

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Health has released Wednesday numbers for COVID-19.
The map shows 5,943 total positive confirmed cases and 203 deaths.
Those numbers are up from 5,507 cases and 173 deaths reported Tuesday.
Locally, no new cases were reported in Vanderburgh County, but three more were reported in Warrick County and two more in Dubois County.
Here are the numbers in our area of Indiana.
41 cases, 1 death - Vanderburgh Co.
26 - Warrick Co.
9 - Dubois Co.
5 - Posey Co.
4 - Gibson Co.
1 - Spencer Co.
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb will give his daily update at 1:30 p.m. Central.
You can watch it live here:
