Community relief fund set up to help Green River District

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - United Way of the Ohio Valley and the Green River Area Community Foundation have paired up to create a COVID-19 response fund.
The fund is available to help with work already being done for public health, nonprofit, faith-based and government organizations.
Executive Director of the Green River Area Community Foundation Amy Silvert says these funds will go to groups helping with the Coronavirus crisis. She says the money is helping with food shortages, transportation, and shelter expenses.
Both the City of Owensboro and Daviess County Fiscal Court have contributed $150,000 each to the fund.
“Our whole community has come together and said, 'We have members of our community in need, and we want to help and we want to work together," Silvert said. “So, that we can make sure no one falls through the cracks.”
So far, eleven non-profits have been picked to receive the first round of assistance and the committee is still accepting applications.
