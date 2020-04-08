Century Aluminum employee dies during incident at Sebree smelter

SEBREE, Ky. (WFIE) - An investigation is underway after a worker at Century Aluminum died during the overnight shift.
Century Aluminum officials say there was an incident at their Sebree smelter.
They say the employee was treated on scene and taken to the hospital, but didn’t survive.
They did not give us the employee’s name.
The company released the following statement:
It is with great sadness that Century confirms that a colleague working at our Sebree smelter in Robards, KY passed away overnight after sustaining significant injuries in an incident in the smelter’s anode production facilities on Wednesday, April 8th.
The employee was treated onsite by emergency responders and then taken to a nearby medical center.
We extend our deepest sympathy to his family, friends and colleagues and have put in place support services during this sad and difficult time.
Sebree Plant Manager Levi Chaffin said, “We are heartbroken by this tragedy, and our thoughts and prayers go out to our colleague’s family. We have lost a valuable employee and friend, and this incident will have a lasting impact on all of us.”
Investigations into the incident are underway and Century will continue to work with the relevant agencies.
