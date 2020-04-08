Audubon State Park cabins being used for first responders in isolation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -If you’re a first responder or front line healthcare worker in Kentucky, you could qualify to use a cabin or cottage to self-isolate.
All six cabins at Audubon State Park will soon be used for any first responder or front line healthcare worker who may have been exposed to COVID-19 and want to isolate themselves from family and other loved ones.
The Kentucky Secretary of Tourism Cabinet, Mike Berry, says Governor Andy Beshear looked to put together a statewide plan, which included using several different state park’s cabins and cottages as isolation rooms.
“The Governor was getting a lot of requests from these emergency management organizations that there were folks that were first responders and on the front lines of health care, doctors nurses, nurse practitioners, etc. Who was going to work every day to treat people and address the needs of the coronavirus and were afraid to take the virus home to their families and wanted to isolate," Berry said.
If you’re a front line healthcare worker or first responder, you can go to WebEOC online to make a request to use one of the cabins in your area or contact your emergency management organization.
To be clear, if you are not a first responder, you will not be able to access these requests online.
