On Alert: Thunderstorms Tonight

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Becoming partly sunny, breezy, and warm today as high temps remain well above normal near 80-degrees. A cold front will plow into the warm and unstable air sparking showers and thunderstorms. There is a new...upgraded...enhanced risk for severe thunderstorms from this evening through the predawn hours. A few severe thunderstorms possible, with large hail and damaging winds. There is enough wind shear available to produce a tornado or two.
With the passage of the strong cold front, breezy and cooler Thursday with high temperatures only in the mid-50’s. under mostly sunny skies. Bitter cold Thursday night with lows dropping into the mid-30’s under clear skies.
