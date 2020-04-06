On Alert for severe storms with damaging winds, hail and tornadoes tonight

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A potent line of storms will slice through the Tri-State between 6pm and midnight Wednesday. Damaging winds, large hail and a few tornadoes are possible. Locally heavy rainfall may also occur in some spots. The Storm Prediction Center has the Tri-State in an Enhanced Risk (3/5) for severe weather tonight. Once the cold front passes, cooler and drier air will push in for the remainder of the week and weekend. Highs will drop into the upper 50s to near 60 from Thursday into next week. Lows will drop into the mid 30s. More rain possible late Saturday and Sunday.