Workers at Memorial Hospital in Jasper test positive for COVID-19

The safety of our staff, patients and families is our top priority. We can confirm that certain health care workers at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center have tested positive for COVID-19. In accordance with CDC and public health guidance, following the diagnosis of a health care worker, we take several steps, including appropriate work restrictions for the worker and conducting a contact investigation. Accordingly, we are identifying and contacting patients and coworkers who potentially are at risk and are providing them with guidance on appropriate next steps.