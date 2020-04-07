Workers at Memorial Hospital in Jasper test positive for COVID-19

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Representatives from Memorial Hospital confirm employees have tested positive for coronavirus. They didn’t say how many, but did send us this statement:
The safety of our staff, patients and families is our top priority. We can confirm that certain health care workers at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center have tested positive for COVID-19. In accordance with CDC and public health guidance, following the diagnosis of a health care worker, we take several steps, including appropriate work restrictions for the worker and conducting a contact investigation. Accordingly, we are identifying and contacting patients and coworkers who potentially are at risk and are providing them with guidance on appropriate next steps.
Additional screening is already in place at the hospital for all staff and visitors. In addition, all employees working in patient care areas are masked and employees in non-patient care areas are masked when they are within six feet of another individual.
It is critical that the communities we serve listen to their local health department’s plea to “STAY HOME.”
