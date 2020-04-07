17 new COVID-19 cases reported in our part of KY

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Green River District Health Department has released new COVID-19 cases for Tuesday.
They have six new confirmed positive cases, five in Daviess County and one in Henderson County.
Hopkins County officials say they have 73 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. That’s up 11 from Monday.
So far, 19 people have fully recovered in Hopkins County.
Here are the confirmed number of positive COVID-19 cases in our part of Kentucky.
73 cases, 4 deaths - Hopkins Co.
63 cases, 1 death - Daviess Co.
27 - Muhlenberg Co.
20 - Henderson Co.
6 - Ohio Co.
4 cases, 1 death - McLean Co.
3 - Union Co.
3 - Webster Co.
2 - Hancock Co.
