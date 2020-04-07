1st COVID-19 related death in Vanderburgh Co.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County had its first COVID-19 related death.
Vanderburgh County Health Director Lynn Herr confirmed the firs death, saying the person is a man in his 70s who lived in Vanderburgh County.
According to the obituary released online, we’re learning that person was Stanley Emerson Turner II.
His family says he always had a “dad joke” in his back pocket.
Turner died at Ascension St. Vincent.
Health Director Lynn Herr says this first death marks a turning point for the county.
“We were hoping we’d come out of this unscathed, but if you look at what’s transpired across Indiana, we are not surprised that we had our first death," Herr said.
Vanderburgh County’s first death comes a week and a half after the Tri-State’s first COVID-19 related death, which was March 27 in Hopkins County.
